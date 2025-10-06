Guwahati: A devastating fire broke out late Sunday night in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the trauma centre at Jaipur’s state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, claiming the lives of six patients and leaving several others in critical condition.

The blaze, which began on the second floor of the building, spread quickly, filling the ICU with thick smoke and triggering chaos among patients, their families, and hospital staff.

Officials suspect an electrical short circuit as the cause, though a forensic investigation is underway to confirm the origin.

Hospital authorities reported that 24 patients were present in two ICUs on the affected floor, 11 in the trauma ICU, and 13 in the semi-ICU.

Dr. Anurag Dhakad, in charge of the trauma centre, confirmed that the fire originated in the trauma ICU, where most patients were comatose and in critical condition.

“Toxic fumes spread rapidly after the short circuit. Despite efforts to revive the most critical patients, we lost six—two women and four men. Five others remain in serious condition,” Dr. Dhakad said.

As the fire spread, hospital staff and attendants rushed to evacuate patients, carrying some on stretchers and beds to safety outside the building. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly two hours before bringing the situation under control. The fire destroyed critical medical equipment, documents, blood samples, and other ICU materials.

Families of the victims have raised serious allegations, accusing hospital staff of abandoning the patients during the emergency.

“We noticed smoke and informed the staff, but they ignored it. Once the fire broke out, they ran away. No one is telling us anything about our family members,” said a relative, according to media reports.

Another grieving family member told a news agency, “There was no fire-fighting system in place. No extinguishers, no water, nothing. My mother didn’t survive because there were zero safety measures.”

Senior officials, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, visited the hospital following the incident.

During their visit, victims’ families demanded accountability and better communication from hospital authorities.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph confirmed that a detailed forensic analysis will determine the precise cause of the fire.

“Initial reports suggest a short circuit. We have confirmed six fatalities. The remaining patients have been relocated and are receiving treatment in other wards,” he told the media.

On Monday morning, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences to the victims’ families and urged the state government to launch a high-level inquiry to prevent similar tragedies in the future.