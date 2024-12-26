New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh reportedly passed away on Thursday night at AIIMS in Delhi. He was 92. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics.

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” Mint quoted an official statement of AIIMS.

Known as the architect of India’s economic liberalization, Dr. Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha in April 2024 after a 33-year tenure. He joined the Rajya Sabha in 1991 after becoming Finance Minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government, where he implemented transformative economic reforms.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, Punjab, undivided India, Dr. Singh studied at Cambridge and Oxford before starting his career as Chief Economic Advisor in 1972.

He served as RBI Governor (1982-1985) and became Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, leading India through significant economic growth and policy innovation.

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, gathered at AIIMS to pay respects. Robert Vadra wrote on X, “I am deeply saddened by Dr. Manmohan Singh’s passing. He will always be remembered for the economic revolution and progress he brought to India.”

Dr. Singh’s legacy as a reformer and leader remains a source of inspiration. His contributions to India’s economy and governance have left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.