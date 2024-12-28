Former PM Manmohan Singh's funeral procession begins

Guwahati: The funeral procession for India’s former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh began at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Saturday, after several top leaders paid their last respects.

Singh’s body was brought to the Congress headquarters, where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal paid their tributes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The former PM will be cremated with full state honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat at 11:45 am, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the last rites. A seven-day national mourning period has been declared until January 1, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have paid tributes to Singh, acknowledging his contributions to India’s economic liberalisation.

The Centre has also agreed to allocate space for a memorial of the former Prime Minister, after a request from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Besides the central government, several states, including Haryana, Punjab, Manipur, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Assam, have declared official mourning to honour the former Prime Minister.