Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official and current senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, has said that India successfully targeted terror infrastructure with precision in its recent strikes and effectively neutralized Pakistan’s military response.

In an interview with ANI, Rubin said that after India disabled key airfields, Pakistan rushed to request a ceasefire. “They reacted like a scared dog with its tail between its legs,” he remarked.

Rubin strongly criticized Pakistan’s military, stating it cannot hide from the fact that it “lost very, very badly.” He said India came out ahead both militarily and diplomatically. “The world’s focus is now on Pakistan’s role in supporting terrorism,” he said.

He also pointed out that Pakistani military officers were seen at the funerals of terrorists, showing, in his view, that there’s little difference between terrorists and the country’s armed forces or intelligence agencies. “India changed the conversation. Now the spotlight is on Pakistan’s internal problems,” he added.

Rubin, a historian by training, noted that while Pakistan has started every war with India and often claimed victory, this recent four-day conflict tells a different story. “It’s going to be hard for Pakistan to convince itself it won this time,” he said.

He praised India for hitting terror camps and command centers with precision. When Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling and drone attacks, India reportedly damaged their radar systems, communication centers, and airfields. This forced Pakistan to seek a ceasefire by May 10.

Rubin also questioned the future of Pakistan’s military leadership. “There’s a serious problem in the Pakistani military. It’s both a threat to its own society and ineffective as a defense force. Will General Asim Munir keep his job? Will Pakistan’s generals put their egos ahead of the country’s future?” he asked. “Pakistan needs major reform, but it’s unclear whether they’re even capable of it.”

The conflict followed a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people and injured several others. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The strikes reportedly killed over 100 terrorists linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.