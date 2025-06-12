Guwahati: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed officials to launch immediate rescue and relief operations following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. He also emphasized urgent medical attention for the injured.

Upon learning about the incident, CM Patel called Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and other top officials.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He instructed them to create a green corridor to expedite the transport of injured passengers to hospitals and to prioritize their treatment.

CM Patel also expressed his grief over the Air India crash in Ahmedabad through a post on X.

He wrote that the tragedy had left him deeply saddened and confirmed that he had ordered officials to begin rescue and relief efforts without delay.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also directed authorities to set up a green corridor for transporting the injured to hospitals and to prioritize their medical treatment.

Patel added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called him and assured full support from the central government.

?????????? ?? ?????????? ???????? ????? ???? ?????? ?????????? ?????? ???. ??????????? ?????? ???? ??? ???? ????????? ???? ????????? ????????? ????????? ?????? ?????? ???????? ??????? ????? ??? ?????? ????? ?????????? ??? ??.



????????? ????????? ?????? ???? ????????? ?????… — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) June 12, 2025

Calling the plane crash in Ahmedabad a heartbreaking tragedy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was “pained beyond words.” He confirmed that disaster response teams had been immediately deployed to the crash site.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah stated that he had spoken with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to assess the situation and coordinate the emergency response.

Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 12, 2025

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar expressed his shock over the incident. He extended his condolences and said his thoughts were with the passengers and their families during this difficult time.

Deeply shocked to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad.



Our prayers are with the passengers and their families. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 12, 2025

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Air India Boeing 787 aircraft (registration VT-ANB) crashed shortly after takeoff. The flight carried 242 people, including two pilots and ten cabin crew members.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. “I am shocked and heartbroken by the crash in Ahmedabad. We have activated emergency protocols at the highest level. I’m personally overseeing the response and have instructed all agencies to act swiftly. Rescue teams are on-site, and we are prioritizing medical aid and relief operations. My thoughts are with everyone affected,” he said.

