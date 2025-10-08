Guwahati: India has aligned itself with China, Russia, Pakistan, and the Taliban in opposing U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand to regain control of the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.

This development comes ahead of a historic visit by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India later this week.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, a regional security group consisting of Afghanistan, India, Iran, China, Russia, Pakistan, and other neighboring states, condemned the proposal, labeling it “unacceptable.”

The joint statement emphasized that any foreign military presence in Afghanistan or its neighboring countries would undermine regional peace and stability.

The Moscow consultations, held at the special representative level in the Russian capital, marked the first appearance of an Afghan delegation led by the Taliban’s foreign minister.

The meeting also included representatives from Belarus as guests.

Trump’s demand for the return of the Bagram Air Base has sparked controversy.

At a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on September 18, Trump reiterated that the U.S. was “trying to get it back.”

He added, “We gave it to the Taliban for nothing. We want that base back.”

On his Truth Social platform, he warned, “If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram air base back to those that built it, bad things are going to happen!”

The Taliban, however, firmly rejected the demand. Their spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated, “Afghans will never allow their land to be handed over to anyone under any circumstances.” This ongoing standoff highlights the complex geopolitics surrounding Afghanistan’s future.

India’s involvement in opposing Trump’s bid is significant.

While New Delhi has yet to officially recognize the Taliban’s rule over Afghanistan, it has extended humanitarian aid and development assistance to the country.

The country’s stance is especially notable as it coincides with Muttaqi’s first official visit to India.

This visit is a historic one, as it will be the first time a Taliban foreign minister has traveled to New Delhi.

The Bagram Air Base, located approximately 50 kilometers north of Kabul, is considered strategically important due to its large runways and its role in U.S. military operations post-9/11.

Its importance as a key military stronghold makes it a highly contested asset, and the Taliban has firmly resisted efforts to hand it back to U.S. control.

At the Moscow meeting, the participants reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful and independent Afghanistan, with an emphasis on combating terrorism and fostering regional cooperation.

The statement also highlighted the need for economic and trade development, especially in areas like agriculture, healthcare, and disaster management.

This approach reflects India’s priorities, notably in facilitating Afghanistan’s integration into regional connectivity projects.

One key issue addressed in the joint statement was the need to combat terrorism in Afghanistan, a topic that resonates particularly with India, which has been concerned about cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan.

The statement stressed that Afghan soil should not be used as a platform for attacks against neighboring countries or the wider world.

The group also expressed strong support for Afghanistan’s integration into regional economic frameworks, which aligns with India’s position, especially given its investment in the Chabahar port in Iran, a critical link for trade and humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

As for humanitarian aid, the Moscow Format participants called for increased international support, while reiterating their opposition to the politicization of aid.

This week’s visit by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is particularly significant, as it marks a new chapter in India-Taliban relations.

The Taliban’s delegation will be in India from October 9 to 16, following the approval of the UN Security Council.