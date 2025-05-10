New Delhi: A Ceasefire has been declared between India and Pakistan, country’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed on Saturday evening.

“Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours,” Misri said in a press briefing.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so,” Jaishankar posts on X.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

