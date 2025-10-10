Guwahati: India has fully restored its diplomatic relationship with Afghanistan by upgrading its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced the decision on Friday morning during a joint appearance with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi.

“India remains fully committed to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence,” Jaishankar stated. “I am pleased to confirm the elevation of our technical presence in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy.”

During the press conference, Jaishankar emphasized India’s sustained interest in Afghanistan’s progress, noting numerous infrastructure and development projects already supported by New Delhi. He also pledged six new projects to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Reaffirming India’s humanitarian support, Jaishankar highlighted New Delhi’s assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and announced a donation of 20 ambulances, along with high-tech medical equipment, vaccines, and cancer drugs, as part of ongoing goodwill efforts.

India had scaled back its diplomatic presence in Kabul four years ago, shutting down its embassy and consulates amid escalating conflict between the Taliban and the former Afghan government.

Following the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021, India evacuated its diplomatic staff using two C-17 military aircraft.

A technical team returned to Kabul 10 months later after the Taliban assured adequate security.

Fast-forward to October 2025, ties between the two countries have significantly improved. Muttaqi assured New Delhi that the Taliban government would not permit any group to use Afghan soil for activities against India.

His statement comes amid rising tensions in the region, especially following recent military operations by Pakistan inside Afghanistan, purportedly targeting anti-Pakistan militants.

Muttaqi’s visit to India marks a major step in diplomatic engagement since the Taliban assumed power.

His travel to New Delhi required a temporary waiver of UN-imposed travel restrictions, highlighting the diplomatic importance of this interaction.

Expressing his appreciation, Muttaqi said, “I am happy to be in Delhi. This visit will enhance mutual understanding. Afghanistan views India as a close friend, especially after its swift aid following the recent earthquake that claimed over 2,000 lives and destroyed thousands of homes.”

He reiterated Afghanistan’s commitment to not allowing any group to operate against another country from its territory.

“We are ready to establish a consultative mechanism to build strong, respectful, and people-centric relations with India,” he added.

India’s outreach to the Taliban marks a strategic shift aimed at securing long-term interests in Afghanistan, countering terrorism threats, and balancing Chinese and Pakistani influence in the region.