Guwahati: Indian Railways (IR) has made extensive arrangements to meet the surge in passenger demand during the ongoing festive season.

To ensure smooth travel during Puja, Diwali, and Chhath, IR is operating 12,011 special trains, a significant increase from 7,724 trains during the same period last year. In the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone, 48 special festival trains are running, covering a total of 620 trips across various routes from September to December 2025.

Special arrangements have been made at major stations like Katihar, New Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, Jogbani, and Kishanganj, including holding areas, passenger announcement systems, fans, additional ticke counters, and automatic ticket vending machines to ensure smooth passenger movement.

Round-the-clock war rooms and additional staff, including RPF personnel, have been deployed for effective crowd management and passenger assistance.

Special trains are operating to key destinations such as Katihar, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, Sonpur, Dauram Madhepura, Agartala, New Tinsukia, SMVT Bengaluru, Amritsar, Patna, Dibrugarh, Gorakhpur, Silchar, Naharlagun, Kolkata, Guwahati, Ranchi, Charalapalli, Mumbai Central, Agra Cantt, Jogbani, Lumding, Howrah, Gomti Nagar, Anand Vihar, Kamakhya and many others.

On Wednesday trains scheduled include: Train No. 05978 Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur (Weekly Special) will depart from Dibrugarh at 9:10 hours and arrives at Gorakhpur at 19:00 hours.

Train No. 05736 Katihar – Amritsar (Weekly Special) will depart from Katihar Jn. at 21:00 hours and arrives at Amritsar Jn at 09:45 hrs

Train No. 07541 Katihar – Dauram Madhepura (Daily Special) will depart from Katihar at

19:00 hours and arrives at Dauram Madhepura at 22:00 hours.

Train No. 07542 Dauram Madhepura – Katihar (Daily Special) will depart from Dauram Madhepura at 22:45 hours and arrives at Katihar at 2:30 hours.

Train No. 07540 Katihar – Manihari (Daily Special) will depart from Katihar at 20:30 hours and arrives at Manihari at 21:30 hours.

Train No. 07539 Manihari – Katihar (Daily Special) will depart from Manihari at 5:00 hours and arrives at Katihar at 6:00 hours. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with railway staff to ensure safe and comfortable travel during the festive season.