Guwahati: An IndiGo flight bound for Diu from Ahmedabad aborted take-off on Wednesday morning due to a technical issue, airline sources confirmed.

The incident occurred at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 11:15 am, just as the aircraft began its take-off roll.

The flight, numbered 6E7966, was carrying around 50 passengers and crew members. According to a statement from IndiGo, a technical snag indication was observed shortly before take-off, prompting the pilots to halt the aircraft on the runway.

“In line with standard operating procedures, the pilots informed air traffic control and returned the aircraft to the parking bay for inspection,” the airline said. IndiGo confirmed that the aircraft would undergo maintenance checks before resuming service.

All passengers and crew members on board were reported to be safe. The airline stated that affected passengers would be accommodated on the next available flight or offered a full refund, depending on their preference.

An airport official also confirmed the flight cancellation, citing technical reasons. “When the aircraft began its take-off roll, the pilots decided to stop due to a technical issue,” the official said.

This is the third such incident involving an IndiGo aircraft in recent days. On July 21, an IndiGo flight from Goa made an emergency landing at Indore airport due to a landing gear problem.

Earlier, on July 17, a Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was diverted to Mumbai following a mid-air engine failure and subsequently made an emergency landing. That aircraft was an Airbus A320neo.

The latest event comes amid heightened scrutiny of airline safety following a tragic incident on June 12, when an Air India flight to London Gatwick crashed moments after take-off from Ahmedabad, resulting in 260 fatalities, including 19 people on the ground.