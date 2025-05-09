Guwahati: IndiGo Airlines has cancelled flight operations to ten cities across northern and western India until 11.59 pm on May 10, citing ongoing security concerns and airspace restrictions.

The cancellations impact flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot.

In its travel advisory, IndiGo stated that it is closely monitoring the developing situation and maintaining constant communication with relevant authorities.

The airline has advised passengers to check its official platforms for updates on flight schedules.

The decision follows a wave of missile and drone threats launched by Pakistan, which targeted multiple regions including Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Indian defense forces successfully intercepted these threats.

In response, Indian authorities have implemented heightened airspace security, leading to the temporary closure of at least 24 airports near the India-Pakistan border.

Despite these precautions, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport remained operational on Friday.

In a public post on X (formerly Twitter), DIAL clarified: “Delhi Airport operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security. Please check with your airlines for the latest updates.”

DIAL also cautioned against relying on unverified information and assured that it is working with all stakeholders to minimize disruption.

However, sources reported the cancellation of a total of 138 flights due to ongoing airspace and security developments.

The breakdown is as follows:

International Arrivals: 04

04 International Departures: 05

05 Domestic Arrivals: 63

63 Domestic Departures: 66

Passengers are strongly advised to contact their respective airlines for updates and to make alternate travel arrangements as necessary.

Mumbai International Airport said that operations were continuing as usual, though enhanced security protocols might lead to longer processing times. The airport authority advised passengers to arrive early and stay updated through official channels.

In view of enhanced security measures, passengers may experience longer wait times at the airport. We recommend arriving well in advance to ensure a smooth travel experience.



Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Meanwhile, security-related airport closures have affected several locations:

Airports Temporarily Closed Due to Security Alerts:

Punjab: Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot

Himachal Pradesh: Bhuntar, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal

Chandigarh (UT): Chandigarh

Jammu & Kashmir (UT): Srinagar, Jammu

Ladakh (UT): Leh

Rajasthan: Kishangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner

Gujarat: Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar, Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, Bhuj