IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Indore after technical alert

Guwahati: An IndiGo flight from Goa carrying 140 passengers made an emergency landing at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore on Monday evening after receiving a technical alert related to its landing gear, airport officials confirmed.

The flight, identified as IndiGo 6E 813, was en route from Goa International Airport (Dabolim) to Indore when the crew received an undercarriage warning, indicating a potential issue with the aircraft’s landing gear.

As a precaution, the aircraft remained in a holding pattern for approximately 25 minutes before landing safely at 5:15 pm. Its scheduled arrival time was 4:50 pm.

“Due to the warning, the aircraft landed under emergency conditions. All passengers and crew are safe,” said Indore Airport Director Vipinkant Seth.

Following standard protocol, a “full emergency” was declared at the airport. Fire and medical teams were deployed as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), an official stated.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the technical snag and noted that the aircraft would undergo necessary checks before returning to service.

“The aircraft landed safely in Indore and will be thoroughly inspected as per mandatory procedures.

We are working to minimise the impact on subsequent flights and regret any inconvenience caused to our passengers,” the airline spokesperson said, adding that safety remains the airline’s top priority.

No injuries were reported in the incident.