Guwahati: Four people died and more than 70 others injured on Wednesday as protests seeking statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution spiraled into violence.

Demonstrators set the local BJP office on fire and torched a vehicle, prompting police to resort to teargas shelling and baton charges to restore order. In response, the Union Territory administration imposed an immediate ban on protests and public gatherings in Leh.

#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: BJP Office in Leh set on fire during a massive protest by the people of Ladakh demanding statehoothe d and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned into clashes with Police. https://t.co/yQTyrMUK7q pic.twitter.com/x4VqkV8tdd — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

The protest, under the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), is part of the ongoing campaign for greater constitutional safeguards and statehood for Ladakh, as we quote India Today.

The agitation intensified after two of the 15 people on a hunger strike since September 10 — led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk — were hospitalised due to deteriorating health. Wangchuk ended his 15-day fast on Tuesday, urging supporters to remain peaceful.

However, tensions increased “when a group of youths allegedly pelted stones, triggering police action. Protesters retaliated by setting ablaze a security vehicle outside the BJP office. Additional forces have since been deployed across Leh to maintain order and prevent further escalation.”

The unrest also forced the cancellation of the closing ceremony of the four-day Ladakh Festival, with the administration citing “unavoidable circumstances.”

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 15-day hunger strike as protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution turned violent in Leh.

Addressing supporters, Wangchuk said, “I request the youth to stop arson and clashes. We are ending our fast, and I urge the administration to stop using tear gas. No hunger strike succeeds if lives are lost in violence,” he said, admitting that his appeal for peaceful agitation had “failed.”