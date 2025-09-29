Guwahati: The Leh Apex Body declared that it will stay away from talks with the High Powered Committee of the Home Ministry till normalcy is restored in Ladakh.

“We have unanimously agreed that the situation that is prevailing in Ladakh, keeping that in view, as long as peace is not restored in Ladakh, we will not participate in any talks,” Chairman of Leh Apex Body Thupstan Chhewang said at a press conference at Leh.

“We will urge the Home Ministry, UT administration, and the administration to take steps to address the atmosphere of fear, grief and anger that is there,” he said.

Widespread violent protests occurred on September 24 during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

Four people died and scores of others were injured in clashes between protesters and security personnel, while over 50 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting. Activist Wangchuk, the main face of the agitation, was also detained under the stringent NSA.

After nearly four months of stalled talks, the Centre had on September 20 extended an invitation to the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been spearheading the agitation for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) sought immediate and unconditional release of activist Sonam Wangchuk and others detained after September 24 violence in Leh, warning the Centre that its failure to meet Ladakh statehood and other core demands is “alienating” the people in the Himalayan region.

At a press meet, KDA member Sajjad Kargili asked for the unconditional release of Wangchuk, who was taken in custody under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in a Jodhpur jail, and other youth leaders detained in Leh.

He stressed that the demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule are “not negotiable.”

“At a time when the nation is facing multiple challenges, such treatment of people of Ladakh, a sensitive region, will increase the sense of alienation and insecurity among the people,” Kargili said, adding the government should “use wisdom and deal with people sensibly”.

“The way bullets were fired, and many were injured, there should be some accountability… This is a big example of why we need democracy,” Kargili said.