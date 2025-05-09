Guwahati: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has urged all states and Union Territories to invoke emergency provisions under Section 11 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, to strengthen protective measures amid escalating national security concerns.

In its letter titled “Augmentation of Civil Defence Measures in the States/UTs”, the ministry reminded state governments of their authority to act decisively during hostile threats.

The directive states the need to safeguard civilians, protect property, and ensure the continuity of critical services during emergencies.

The ministry’s advisory came following recent attacks by Pakistani forces targeting the Jammu and Jaisalmer regions.

Citing Section 11, the ministry noted that local authorities are authorized to use their funds for emergency response activities, even giving these efforts priority over regular financial obligations.

The letter further requested that state governments formally empower their Directors of Civil Defence with emergency procurement authority.

“I shall be grateful if Section 11 of the CD Rules, 1968, can be invoked and necessary Emergency Procurement Powers to the Director Civil Defence of your state and UT, may be granted so that efficient implementation of the necessary precautionary measures can be implemented,” the communication stated.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level security meeting on Friday at South Block in New Delhi.

He reviewed the situation along the western border and assessed the Indian Armed Forces’ operational readiness.

Top military officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, attended the briefing.

Home Minister Amit Shah also met with senior security officials, including the Directors General of the BSF and CISF, and key Ministry of Home Affairs personnel.

The discussion focused on border conditions and airport security amid heightened alert levels.