Guwahati: New India is not afraid of anyone’s nuclear threats, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while citing Jaish admitting Operation Sindoor losses.

Speaking at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh on his 75th birthday today, he said, “Today, the country gives utmost priority to the security of Mother India. Terrorists from Pakistan had wiped off the ‘sindoor’ of our sisters and daughters. We destroyed the terrorist hideouts by carrying out Operation Sindoor… This is a new India, one that is not afraid of nuclear threats.”

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of India’s first Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) in Dhar district.

And he added, “Today is a historic day. The Indian Army freed Hyderabad and restored India’s pride… As a symbol of unity of India, we celebrate this day as Hyderabad Liberation Day.”

The Operation Sindoor was launched as a retaliation to the Pahalgam mayhem that witnessed the deaths of 26 innocent souls at the behest of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday had confirmed that India repeatedly stated the conflict during Operation Sindoor was a bilateral issue, requiring no third-party mediation.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Dar said he was informed of India’s position during his talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in July.

“When I met Secretary Rubio on July 25 in Washington, I asked about any US-mediated dialogue between India and Pakistan. He told me India said it was a bilateral matter,” Dar stated. He also clarified that Pakistan had not requested the United States or any other country to mediate, and that the ceasefire request had come directly from Pakistan after suffering losses during the Indian offensive.

Modi who also launched the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar evam Poshan‘ campaign, added, “I want all of you sisters and mothers to visit these medical camps and get tested. As a son and brother, I can request this much from you. You won’t have to pay anything for the tests and the medicines. There will be no fee.”