New Delhi: The death toll in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag district has risen to 26 civilians, according to reports.

The attack occurred in the scenic Baisaran meadow, a location accessible only by foot or pony, where a group of tourists was visiting earlier today.

While the exact number of fatalities was initially being ascertained, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the attack as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” highlighting the severity of the incident.

According to reports, there are at least two foreign tourists among the dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah by phone, instructing him to take “suitable measures.”

Following the incident, residents in Kashmir’s Pahalgam have begun protesting the terror attack.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar expressed his nation’s deep sorrow over the attack on tourists, stating on X, “Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror.”

Vice-President condemned the violence, stating that “Such acts of violence are reprehensible” in response to the Kashmir terror attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Srinagar to evaluate the situation in the wake of the deadly terror attack.

A survivor of the attack recounted the horror, saying, “My husband was shot in the head” in the Baisaran meadows. She described how heavily armed terrorists emerged from the woods and indiscriminately fired upon a group of approximately 40 tourists. Witnesses reported that local individuals who rely on tourism for their livelihood fled the scene, leaving the tourists vulnerable. The injured, numbering at least 20, required evacuation by helicopters due to the difficult terrain. The distraught woman pleaded for help, saying, “Bhaiyya please mere husband ko bacha lo (Brother, please save my husband).”

President Droupadi Murmu strongly condemned the attack, stating, “The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu & Kashmir is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured.”

A businessman from Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, Manjunath Rao (47), was identified among the victims.

His wife, Pallavi, who was with him along with their son Abhijaya, recounted the horrific incident to local news channels, stating, “My husband was shot dead by terrorists in front of our eyes.” She further revealed that she pleaded with the terrorists to kill her as well, but they responded that she should remain alive to convey a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denounced the attack as a “crime against humanity,” stating on X, “Targeting unarmed and innocent civilians is a crime against humanity. This is completely unacceptable. The whole country stands united against terrorism and strongly condemns it. According to reports, many tourists have been killed in this attack. May God grant peace to the departed souls. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”