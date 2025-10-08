Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore.

Spread over 1,160 hectares, the new airport is expected to significantly boost India’s aviation capacity and ease congestion at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Ahead of the formal inauguration, the Prime Minister toured the newly constructed facility, India’s largest greenfield airport project, developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. This is the second international airport serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

In addition, Mr. Modi inaugurated Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, connecting Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore.

With this, the entire Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line), worth Rs 37,270 crore, has been dedicated to the nation, marking a milestone in the city’s urban transport infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also launched the Mumbai One app, offering commuters integrated mobile ticketing and other benefits across multiple public transport operators.

Further, he inaugurated the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP) under Maharashtra’s Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation.

The initiative, being rolled out in 400 government ITIs and 150 Government Technical High Schools, aims to align skill development with industry requirements and enhance employability among youth.