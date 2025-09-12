Guwahati: We are not here to take sides, but when the line of decency is crossed, one is forced to put his foot down and condemns.

Now, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political foes don’t seem to have learnt their lessons.

After the backlash post-incendiary remarks made against Modi and his later mother during a Congress-RJD rally in Bihar, the state unit of the Congress party has now shared an AI-generated video with characters resembling the Prime Minister and his late mother Heeraben Modi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Congress’s video, captioned “Maa appears in sahab’s dreams,” seems to be a continuity of the opposition party’s endeavor to take personal potshots at the Prime Minister and his family.

It also comes at a time when the poll fever in Bihar is at its peak.

The BJP has sought an apology and strict action against the ones behind the video.

BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal said, “Prime Minister Modi has always kept politics separate from family life. It is painful that the Congress first abused the prime minister’s mother and is now using deepfake technology to mislead the country and insult all mothers.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Agrawal added he would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the Congress on X, stating the party had “crossed all limits” with the video.

“Far from remorse for abusing PM’s mother, Congress justified and defended the accused with lies. This party has become ‘Gaaliwadi’ instead of Gandhiwadi,” he posted, calling the clip “disgusting” and “shameful.”

The Prime Minister had earlier reacted to the derogatory remarks hurled at his family from Bihar.

“My dead mother abused from RJD-Congress stage, is an insult to nation’s mothers, daughters,” he had said.

And he added, “These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this. I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain.”