Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)’s indigenous 4G stack on Saturday, boosting India’s telecom development.

The launch, which coincided with BSNL’s 25th anniversary, places India alongside countries like Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China, which produce their own telecom equipment.

Speaking at the event, Modi emphasized that the launch reflects India’s shift from dependence to self-reliance.

He noted that it would boost employment, exports, fiscal growth, and contribute to the vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India).

The 4G network was developed entirely using ‘swadeshi’ (indigenous) technology, aligning with Modi’s Digital India mission to bridge the digital divide and empower rural communities.

The cloud-based network is also designed to be easily upgraded to 5G, allowing BSNL to roll out next-generation services quickly.

The new network will bring connectivity to over 26,700 unconnected villages, including 2,472 in Odisha, especially in remote, border, and conflict-affected areas.

BSNL has set up a network of towers across states like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Gujarat, and Bihar.

Along with the 4G rollout, Modi inaugurated over 97,500 mobile towers, including 92,600 4G-enabled sites, at an investment of around Rs 37,000 crore.

These new towers are expected to serve more than 2 million new subscribers.

They are also solar-powered, making them part of India’s largest green telecom network.

Modi also announced India’s 100% 4G saturation network through the Digital Bharat Nidhi project, which has connected between 29,000 and 30,000 villages.

This is a major step forward for India’s telecom sector, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and self-reliance.

