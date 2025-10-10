Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he had spoken to US President Donald Trump to congratulate him on the success of the “historic Gaza peace plan,” which lays out a roadmap to end the two-year-long war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Modi also confirmed that New Delhi and Washington are reviewing stalled trade talks between the two countries.

“Spoke to my friend, President Trump, and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks,” PM Modi wrote on X, tagging the official handles of the President of the United States (POTUS) and Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister also held a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, congratulating him on the progress made under the US-brokered peace initiative.

Modi welcomed the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian aid to Gaza, reaffirming that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world.

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the conversation, noting that Netanyahu had briefly paused a security cabinet meeting on the ceasefire and hostage-release deal to speak with Modi.

“Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on the agreement reached for the release of all the hostages,” read a statement from Netanyahu’s office, as reported by The Times of Israel. The statement added that Modi emphasised his personal friendship with Netanyahu, saying it “will remain strong,” while Netanyahu thanked him for his “consistent support for Israel.”

Earlier, Modi had welcomed Trump’s announcement of the Israel-Hamas agreement, calling it a reflection of the “strong leadership of Prime Minister Netanyahu.” In a separate post on X, Modi expressed hope that the release of hostages and expanded humanitarian assistance would bring relief to the people of Gaza and pave the way for lasting peace.

According to the first phase of the US-brokered peace plan, Hamas will release all living Israeli hostages—estimated to be 20—starting Monday. In return, Israeli forces will withdraw to pre-determined positions along the “yellow line,” pulling out of Gaza City and the Netzarim corridor while maintaining control over around 53 per cent of the Gaza Strip.

Of the 251 hostages originally taken by Hamas two years ago, 148 have either been freed or rescued, while the remains of 57 others have been recovered, according to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As part of the deal, Israel will also release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences, along with about 1,700 other detainees held since the war began.

The peace agreement marks the first major diplomatic breakthrough since Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel two years ago. Negotiations involved the US, Israel, Egypt, and Qatar, with indirect talks in Cairo paving the way for the accord.

Apart from discussions on Gaza, Modi and Trump also reviewed ongoing India-US trade negotiations, which had hit a roadblock amid a tariff dispute earlier this year. The United States had imposed up to 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods effective August 27, following earlier penalties related to India’s crude oil purchases from Russia. However, both sides have recently resumed efforts to mend trade ties.

Last month, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and chief negotiator Rajesh Agarwal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New York, with sources describing the talks as “positive and forward-looking.”

This meeting followed earlier discussions in New Delhi with US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, where both countries agreed to fast-track the process. Reports suggest that Goyal is likely to visit Washington soon to push for the finalisation of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).