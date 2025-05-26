Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly urged BJP leaders to refrain from making provocative statements about Operation Sindoor, aiming to prevent unnecessary controversies.

According to a news agency, during a meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states in Delhi on May 25, PM Modi emphasized the importance of exercising restraint while commenting on sensitive issues.

India carried out Operation Sindoor, targeted airstrikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan, on May 7. The operation came in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

In the aftermath, several BJP leaders stirred controversy with their remarks, putting the party in a difficult position.

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah drew sharp criticism after referring to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the public face of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor briefings, in derogatory terms. At a public event, Shah labeled her the “sister of terrorists” and questioned her community background, implying her loyalty was suspect because of perceived religious ties. His comments sparked outrage and led to a legal challenge that reached the Supreme Court. Shah later issued an apology.

On May 24, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) began looking into Shah’s statements, according to one of its members.

In another incident, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra faced backlash for his remarks about women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam attack. Jangra claimed they became victims due to a lack of courage and patriotic spirit.

Reacting strongly, the Congress party condemned Jangra’s statement on May 25 and called for his removal from the BJP. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused BJP leaders of competing to disrespect the victims and belittle the armed forces’ sacrifices, another news agency reported.