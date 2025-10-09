Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, under which Israel and Hamas have agreed to pause fighting.

In a post on X, Modi described the agreement as a reflection of the “strong leadership” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu,” Modi said.

We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

He further expressed hope that the ceasefire, along with the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza, would provide relief and pave the way for lasting peace.

The agreement, put forward by the Trump administration, represents the most significant breakthrough in months in the ongoing two-year conflict, with provisions for halting hostilities and releasing at least some hostages and prisoners.