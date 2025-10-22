Guwahati: President Draupadi Murmu narrowly escaped an accident during her visit to Kerala.

A part of the helipad collapsed while her helicopter was landing on Wednesday morning.

The chopper went out of control, but due to the skill of the pilot and the promptness of the security personnel present, a major danger was averted.

The incident took place at the Pramadham Stadium in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

As per sources, “a part of the new helipad collapsed shortly after the President’s helicopter landed. Due to the extra weight, the rear part of the helicopter sank downwards (Kerala helicopter incident). Firefighters and police personnel quickly descended to control the situation. Video footage showed officials pushing the helicopter away from the collapsed area for safety reasons. “

The helicopter was taken to a safe place.

Murmu was inside the helicopter except for the pilot at the time of the accident. However, fortunately, no one was injured in the incident or there was any major damage.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials said that all arrangements had been made in advance for the President’s visit.

As per the plan, he was to reach the Sannidhanam in a convoy of five cars and an ambulance via the Swami Ayyappan Road and the traditional trekking route. After visiting the temple, the President is scheduled to return to Thiruvananthapuram.

The administration has sought a full report on the incident. An investigation has also been launched into how the helipad collapsed.

Local officials added that due to the promptness, a major accident could have been avoided.

The President is safe and there has been no change in her schedule for now.

Despite the incident has spread concern across the state, security forces are praised for their promptness and cool-headedness in handling the situation.