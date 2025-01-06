Hyderabad: The police apprehended the prime suspect in the alleged murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar from Hyderabad on Sunday night.

The accused has been identified as Suresh Chandrakar, the primary suspect and alleged mastermind behind the murder.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to reports, Suresh, a contractor, had been evading arrest since the case came to light.

The accused Suresh Chandrakar

He was found hiding at his driver’s residence in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Assam: One killed in bike accident in Lumding

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police using extensive surveillance measures to track down Suresh, analyzed footage from over 200 CCTV cameras and traced nearly 300 mobile numbers.

Suresh is currently being interrogated by officials.

Also Read: Assam: Five family members injured in accident on Arunachal highway

The body of Mukesh Chandrakar, a 32-year-old Indian journalist, was discovered in a septic tank in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur town area on Friday.

Chandrakar, who had reported on alleged corruption, went missing on New Year’s Day, prompting his family to file a police complaint.

Police tracked Chandrakar’s mobile phone, leading them to a road construction contractor’s compound, where his body was found.

Three arrests were made earlier in connection with his death, including two relatives.