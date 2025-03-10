Guwahati: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday called for a discussion in the Lok Sabha regarding concerns raised by various political parties over the accuracy of voter lists.

During Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi stated that the entire opposition has been calling for a discussion on the voter lists.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We accept your remarks that the government does not create voter lists. But we demand a discussion on the issue,” the Congress leader said.

He further added, “The voter lists are being questioned across the country. The opposition has raised concerns in one voice in every state, including Maharashtra.”

Earlier, Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy highlighted flaws in the voter lists. He noted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had pointed out discrepancies, including voters with the same EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) numbers in Murshidabad and Burdwan parliamentary constituencies as well as in Haryana.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Roy mentioned that a Trinamool delegation would meet with the newly-appointed Chief Election Commissioner to discuss these concerns about the voter lists.

He also called for a thorough revision of the lists, especially ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam.

“There are some serious flaws. This has been pointed out concerning Maharashtra, which had inflated voter lists. This issue was raised in Haryana. Now, they are trying to impose the same issue on West Bengal and Assam, where elections are scheduled next year,” Roy claimed.

He concluded, “Let the entire voter list be thoroughly revised. The Election Commission should explain to the country why such mistakes occurred in the lists.”



