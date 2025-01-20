RG Kar rape-murder convict gets life sentence, Rs 50,000 fine

Guwahati: Sanjay Roy, convicted for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been sentenced to life imprisonment until death and a fine of Rs 50,000.

The verdict was delivered by the Sealdah court on January 20, following his conviction on January 18.

Judge Anirban Das stated that the case was not considered “rarest of the rare,” hence the life sentence.

During the hearing, Roy maintained his innocence, claiming he was framed and that his Rudraksha chain would have broken at the crime scene if he were guilty. He further alleged he was forced to sign papers without being given a chance to speak.

The CBI lawyer, however, called for the death penalty, describing the crime as “rarest of the rare.” The lawyer highlighted the victim’s merit and the shock to society, emphasizing the need for the death penalty to restore public confidence.

Roy was charged with rape, murder, and causing death under relevant sections of the law.