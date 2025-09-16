Guwahati: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has stirred a political debate after praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while sharply criticising the BJP-led central government for allegedly using religion as a political tool.

Speaking on Pakistan’s Samma TV during a panel discussion on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, Afridi said, “This government in India always plays the religion and Muslim-Hindu card to stay in power. This is a very bad mindset. Rahul Gandhi has a very positive mindset. He believes in dialogue. Is one Israel not enough that you are trying to become another?”

His remarks drew immediate reactions from the BJP. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala alleged that those who “hate India” find support in Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

“After Hafiz Saeed, now Shahid Afridi (terror apologist & India hater) praises Rahul Gandhi. Not surprised! Everyone who hates India finds an ally in Rahul Gandhi & Congress — from Soros to Shahid. INC = Islamabad National Congress,” Poonawala posted on X.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also slammed the Congress leader, saying that India’s adversaries cheering for him showed “where his loyalties lie.” He said Afridi, who often makes anti-India remarks, praising Rahul Gandhi for advocating dialogue with Pakistan while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exposed the Congress’s “pro-Pakistan stance.”

The controversy came against the backdrop of India’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup group stage match in Dubai.

The game itself faced criticism from sections of Indians who questioned why India played against Pakistan just months after terrorists from across the border killed 26 people, mostly Hindus, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Opposition parties also targeted the government for allowing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to proceed with the match.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, defended the decision, clarifying that the game was part of an international tournament and not a bilateral series.

“If India does not play in the Asia Cup, then India will be out. The Olympics and the Asia Cup are not for Pakistan; they are for the whole world. If we do not go because of our enmity with a country, India will suffer. While the sentiment is understandable, rational thinking must prevail,” Rijiju said.