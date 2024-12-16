Guwahati: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at a hospital in San Francisco at the age of 73, his family announced on Monday.

The music legend passed away due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement.

He had been hospitalised for the past two weeks and was later moved to the ICU after his condition worsened.

Regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, Hussain is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola, and his daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

Hussain, born on March 9, 1951, is the son of the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Allah Rakha.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come,” the statement added.

Hussain, a five-time Grammy winner, won three more awards earlier this year at the 66th Grammy Awards.