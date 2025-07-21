Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns citing health reasons

Guwahati: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday, citing health concerns as the reason for stepping down.

In his resignation letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar wrote, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Reflecting on his tenure, Dhankhar stated that serving during a transformative period in India’s development had been an honour.

“It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India’s remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period,” he noted.

According to constitutional provisions, a formal election to appoint a new Vice President must be conducted within 60 days of the vacancy. The electoral process involves members of both Houses of Parliament, who vote through a proportional representation system using a single transferable vote.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Until a new Vice President is elected, the Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha will serve as Acting Chairperson of the Upper House.

Harivansh Narayan Singh, who has held the position of Deputy Chairperson since August 2022, will temporarily assume this responsibility.