'We demand immediate release of

Guwahati: Sonam Wangchuk, a distinguished educator, innovator, and environmentalist, has been a tireless advocate for Ladakh’s autonomy.

When Article 370 was revoked in 2019, making Ladakh a Union Territory, Wangchuk and the people of Leh warmly welcomed the decision.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) further fueled their hopes by promising to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto and reiterating this commitment during the 2020 Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections.

However, these promises remain unfulfilled.

In response, the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance jointly demanded the implementation of the Sixth Schedule and the granting of statehood to Ladakh.

Representing these organisations, Sonam Wangchuk has undertaken several hunger strikes to press for these demands. These include the implementation of the Sixth Schedule to provide constitutional safeguards for Ladakh’s tribal population, the granting of full statehood to empower the people with legislative authority, and the creation of separate Lok Sabha constituencies for Leh and Kargil to ensure proper political representation.

He has also called for the establishment of a Public Service Commission to promote employment opportunities for local youth, and the protection of Ladakh’s fragile environment and rich cultural heritage.

These demands are in line with the federal principles enshrined in India’s Constitution and reflect the legitimate aspirations of the people of Ladakh.

From September 10 to September 24, Wangchuk and his supporters staged a peaceful fast to draw attention to these pressing issues.

However, the government’s continued indifference frustrated some protesters, which led to an outbreak of violence on September 24.

In response, Wangchuk immediately withdrew the protest, strongly condemned the violence, and cautioned that such actions could undermine the peaceful goals of the movement.

Despite his unwavering commitment to non-violence, the government arrested Wangchuk under the National Security Act and leveled baseless charges against him.

Sonam Wangchuk is a national treasure, leading a peaceful and principled movement to secure autonomy, preserve cultural identity, and protect the environment in Ladakh. We strongly condemn his detention and demand his immediate release.

The high-handed actions of the ruling BJP government reveal a troubling disregard for the aspirations of people in India’s peripheral regions.

The sooner we realise this, the better it will be for all of us.

On behalf of Assam Nagarik Sanmilan

Hiren Gohain, Harekrishna Deka, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Paresh Malakar, Abdul Mannan, Shantanu Barthakur