Guwahati: Sonam Wangchuk, the climate activist and education reformer, sent a message expressing his willingness to remain in custody until authorities order an independent judicial inquiry into the recent killings in Ladakh.

Currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA), Wangchuk conveyed his statement through his lawyer, Mustafa Haji, and elder brother Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley, who visited him recently.

In his statement, Wangchuk assured everyone of his good physical and mental health and thanked supporters for their concern and prayers.

He extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the recent unrest in Leh and offered prayers for the injured and those arrested.

Wangchuk insisted on the need for an independent judicial probe into the deaths of four individuals during the violence.

He declared, “I will remain in jail unless an independent inquiry is conducted.”

Additionally, Wangchuk reaffirmed his support for the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in their ongoing demand for Sixth Schedule protections and full statehood for Ladakh.

He urged people to maintain peace and unity while continuing their struggle through non-violent means, following the Gandhian philosophy.

The message comes amid continuing unrest in Leh, which experienced violent protests last month after public frustration grew over the central government’s perceived reluctance to grant Sixth Schedule safeguards to Ladakh.

The police firing during these protests resulted in the deaths of four people, further intensifying tensions.

Authorities detained Wangchuk under the NSA last month, accusing him of inciting the protests. Ladakh police have alleged his links to Pakistan, while the home ministry has canceled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license of his NGO.

A CBI investigation is also underway against him.

Authorities detained Wangchuk in his native Ladakh village and transferred him to Jodhpur Central Jail.

His detention has sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups.

Meanwhile, authorities have not permitted Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, to meet or speak with her husband since his arrest.