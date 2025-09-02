Guwahati: Citizens of Nepal and Bhutan, as well as Indians entering India from these two neighbouring countries by land or air, will no longer be required to carry a passport or visa, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced following the enforcement of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

The exemption also applies to members of the Indian armed forces—naval, military, or air personnel—entering or exiting India on duty, along with their family members traveling on government transport.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the MHA order, the requirement for valid travel documents and visas will not apply to Indian citizens entering India by land or air from Nepal or Bhutan, citizens of Nepal or Bhutan entering India via the same routes, and individuals entering or exiting India from countries other than Nepal or Bhutan—except China, Macau, Hong Kong, and Pakistan—who hold a valid passport.

The provision also extends to Tibetans, including those who have already entered India and are registered with the concerned registration officers, those who entered India after 1959 but before May 30, 2003 on a Special Entry Permit issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, and those who entered after May 30, 2003 using the new Special Entry Permit issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu through designated Indo-Nepal border immigration posts.

Additionally, the exemption covers certain religious minority groups from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan—including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians—who sought shelter in India due to persecution or fear of persecution and entered the country on or before December 31, 2024, regardless of whether their travel documents were valid or expired.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The rule also applies to registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals who took shelter in India by January 9, 2015.

This move is aimed at easing cross-border movement while ensuring that India’s immigration regulations remain clear and inclusive for those with historical and humanitarian grounds for entry.