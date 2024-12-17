Guwahati: The Arakan Army (AA) has reportedly captured the last regime stronghold in Taungup Township, southern Rakhine State In Myanmar marking a significant victory for the ethnic rebel group.

This report comes just six days after the AA secured full control of Maungdaw Township in northern Rakhine State, bordering Bangladesh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The AA’s victory in Taungup Township was the culmination of a prolonged offensive, which began on November 4.

The rebel group encircled the township, blocking all access roads to the military, and seized a dozen regime bases in and outside Taungup town by November 20.

AA spokesperson, Khaing Thukha claimed that the rebel group had captured the last junta base, Military Operation Command No 5, outside Taungup town.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He added that AA troops are currently chasing and attacking fleeing regime forces from the base.

The AA has been in control of Maungdaw Township since December 8, after defeating the last regime stronghold of Border Guard Police Battalion No 5.

The rebel group has arrested hundreds of regime forces, including the notorious Brigadier General Thurein Tun.

With the AA now in complete charge of Myanmar’s 270 km border with Bangladesh, clashes were reported in the township until Sunday as AA troops chased fleeing junta forces.

Fighting was also reported in the deep south of Rakhine State as AA troops attempted to seize Gwa town near the border with Ayeyarwady Region.