Guwahati: Eighteen-year-old Anon Konyak A was crowned Miss Nagaland 2024 in a glittering ceremony held in Kohima on Wednesday night.

Anon – who bagged the first runner-up award at Miss Kohima 2024 – surpassed 12 other semi-finalists to claim the prestigious title. As the winner, she earned a direct spot in Miss Northeast 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While Nikali K Shohe won the first runner-up award, Kelülü Dawhuo was the second runner-up.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Foundation laid for Shillong ropeway project

Ayuh W Konyak bagged the Miss Photogenic award, Nikali K Shohe won the Miss Body Beautiful award, Vezotolü Shijoh (Queen of Hearts), Lovikali Swu (Miss Talent), Kelülü Dawhuo (Miss Beautiful Smile) and Kelülü Dawhuo (Miss Multimedia).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Cash prizes of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.4 lakh and Rs 1 lakh were awarded to the three winners, who also received gift hampers and vouchers from leading brands.

The winners of the subtitles received Rs 15,000 each, along with other prizes.



