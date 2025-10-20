Guwahati: The newly-elected president of the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), James Techi Tara, asserted that “it is the prerogative of the government to decide on the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA).”

On the march held by IFCSAP, “demanding framing of rules and implementing the APFRA, Tara said “it is every Indian citizen’s and organisation’s right to organize a march and submit their grievances to the government.”

“It is the prerogative of the government to decide on the demands or issues,” he said.

“The high court’s decision was not a directive to the government; it was an observation while closing a PIL. The present government is not making any delay, but they are actively persuading the matter with all stakeholders of the process. It is a known fact that the APFRA 1978 is not an urgent issue; therefore framing of rules for the Act was lying in the dustbin,” he said.

“Our issue is with the government. We have nothing to do with the IFCSAP. If the IFCSAP has anything to discuss with the ACF, we are ready to sit together if clear terms of reference are clearly made in advance,” Tara added.

Meanwhile, the ACF elected new officer bearers on Saturday.

Tara replaced Tarh Miri.

Nabam Niba Hina is the new vice president, along with Yomrik Lombi as the secretary-general.

The election was held at the Town Baptist Church, Nirjuli.