Guwahati: Human rights lawyer and environmental activist from Arunachal Pradesh Ebo Mili has expressed serious concern that he may be arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

His apprehension follows an incident on Saturday where he was prevented from boarding a flight from Kolkata to Dhaka, due to a lookout notice issued by the Arunachal Pradesh police.

Mili was scheduled to attend the Regional Infrastructure Monitoring Alliance (RIMA) conference in Dhaka from October 5 to 7.

“Won’t be surprised next if they arrest us on NSA,” Mili wrote on X shortly after being grounded. He went on to criticize what he views as a double standard: “There are so many ministers with actual crimes yet they go overseas, rapist/murderer gets parole while people who are actually working for their land environment protection are being tagged as anti-national.”

Mili, a member of the Idu Mishmi community, is a well-known opponent of large-scale hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh. As the legal advisor to the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF), he has been a vocal champion for indigenous communities, highlighting the ecological and social threats posed by mega-dams.

His activism has centered on opposing projects like the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). Critics of these projects argue they risk irreversible damage to ancestral lands, river systems, and livelihoods, in addition to potential displacement and environmental disasters.

Mili’s stance has made him a target; he was previously detained in both 2023 and 2024 for his role in anti-dam protests. His most recent activism focused on opposing the pre-feasibility survey for the SUMP, a move that has drawn significant local opposition.

The activist’s fear of an NSA arrest comes as the use of the act against environmental and political dissent is under scrutiny.

This follows the recent arrest of Ladakh climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk under the NSA. Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike advocating for statehood and constitutional protections before calling it off after two fellow strikers collapsed and were hospitalized.