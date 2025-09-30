Bordumsa: Community leaders in Bordumsa have strongly criticized the BJP-led Arunachal Pradesh government for deciding to shift the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Division from Bordumsa to Miao, calling the move an insult to the region’s development and the people’s aspirations.

Leaders from the Singpho Development Society, Nocte Development Society, and Tangsa Development Society voiced their strong opposition, warning that the shift threatens the essential services the division has provided since 2016.

Incumbent legislator Nikh Kamin, terming the proposed act as very unfortunate, said the department was brought to Bordumsa after his 2014 assembly election victory to serve the heterogeneous agrarian population.

“I have previously appealed to the government to halt this decision and consider the proposal in the people’s interest,” he said, describing the transfer as a direct insult to the people of Bordumsa-Diyun Assembly Constituency.

Moulin Agan, President of the Nocte Development Society, urged officials not to undermine Bordumsa’s growth.

Morang Nong Singpho, former BDO and current President of the Singpho Development Society, rejected claims of land shortage, stating that land is available if stakeholders cooperate.

Tangsa leader Bohon Bo also appealed to the government not to ignore Bordumsa’s developmental needs.

Official correspondence justifies the transfer due to a two-year project stall, with funds lying unused because of the alleged non-availability of land.

However, the Singpho community, long-time donors to government projects, recently donated a large plot at Kumung Nah for the upcoming mini-secretariat complex, disproving the land shortage claim.

Notably, people from across communities in Bordumsa have united in opposition to the move, calling it unjust, biased, and harmful, a decision they say will leave a lasting wound in the hearts of residents, especially the youth.

The leaders demanded that Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and PHED Minister Mama Natung reconsider the decision.

They warned that ignoring the community’s united stand would harm Bordumsa’s development and send a negative signal about the BJP-led government’s commitment to grassroots welfare.