Pasighat: Kaling Moyong, President of the Arunachal Pradesh State BJP, along with a team of BJP leaders from East Siang District and the state, led an awareness drive on Wednesday among the business community of Pasighat Market regarding the Next-Gen GST Reforms.

As part of the awareness programme, Moyong held a press briefing at Siang Guest House, where he highlighted the benefits of the new GST system and explained how it would support farmers, the poor, and the needy.

He referred to Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to the state and the PM’s announcement of the Next-Gen GST reforms.

Moyong emphasized the importance of these reforms and explained how the Modi government had provided significant relief to the general public, particularly the poor and lower-middle-class citizens.

Following the press briefing, Moyong and his team visited several business establishments and shops in Pasighat Market, where they personally led the awareness campaign by handing out roses to local businessmen.

He also urged the market community to support the “Make in India” initiative and to promote locally made products instead of purchasing foreign-made goods.

Moyong informed the Pasighat business community, of the oldest town in Arunachal Pradesh, that under the new structure, the GST Council has simplified the previous four-tier tax system of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28% into a two-tier structure of 5% and 18%.

By reducing tax rates on a wide range of goods and services, the new reforms aim to provide substantial relief to citizens.

Several leaders accompanied Moyong during the campaign, including Tojir Kadu (MLA, 36th Nari-Koyu), Olen Rome (ZPC, East Siang District), Smti Okiam Moyong Borang (Chief Councillor, Pasighat Municipal Council), Tobom Dai (BJP Spokesperson), Mirem Komut (President, BJP East Siang District), Ogam Mengu (ZPM), Tamut Tasung (ZPM), Nalo Ering (President, 38th BJP Mandal), Okeng Tayeng (Councillor), and Oyin Gao (Councillor, PMC).