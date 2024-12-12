Guwahati: The proposed 12,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district has sparked intense protests from locals over the fear of displacement and environmental damage.

The project, undertaken by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), involves constructing a dam on the Siang River at three proposed sites including Dite Dime, Parong, and Uggeng.

To facilitate the project’s pre-feasibility report, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be deployed in the district.

This move, however, has been strongly opposed by locals in the district.

The locals claimed that the deployment was an attempt to militarize the area.

The protesters claimed that the project would harm the region’s ecology and people.

According to estimates, nearly 1 lakh residents may be affected by the project, with many facing displacement.

Local organisations, including the Siang Indigenous Farmer’s Forum, have voiced their concerns and demanded the immediate withdrawal of CAPFs.

The project has been touted as a strategic move to counter China’s hydropower projects on the Tsangpo River.

However, protesters stated that the project’s environmental and social impacts outweigh its strategic benefits.