Arunachal: Central Bureau of Narcotics destroys illegal poppy fields

Guwahati: A large-scale operation led by the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), supported by various security forces and the state government, has uncovered a shocking link between narcotics trafficking and terrorism in Arunachal Pradesh.

The drive, conducted across several districts including Lohit, Namsai, and Changlang, has resulted in the destruction of illegal poppy cultivation spanning over 6,000 hectares over the past two months.

In Namsai District, Assam Rifles, along with the CBN, CRPF, and Arunachal police, focused on eradicating illegal poppy farms. Authorities reported identifying 180 hectares of illicit poppy cultivation worth Rs 30 crore, with 22.5 hectares destroyed so far. The total estimated value of the poppy fields targeted for destruction is around Rs 500 crore.

What made the operation even more dangerous was the threat received by the team from militant groups such as NSCN (K-YA) and Ulfa (Independent), warning them to cease the operation or face violence.

These threats led to a reduction in the number of workers, but the intervention of Assam Rifles ensured the safety of the team and allowed the destruction efforts to continue without major incidents.

Due to adverse weather conditions and other challenges, the CBN was able to destroy only 50-60% of the targeted poppy fields. The authorities stress the need for a comprehensive and effective policy to eradicate the illegal cultivation and associated terrorism in the region.