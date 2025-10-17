Digboi: In a significant move toward fostering dialogue and understanding, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) representing Chakma and Hajong community organizations held a meeting with Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom to address the long-standing issues faced by these communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, the JAC delegation shared the challenges faced by Chakma and Hajong residents, seeking Namchoom’s guidance and support for a humane and lawful resolution.

The MLA listened attentively, acknowledging the need for a just and compassionate approach that respects the rights and interests of the state’s indigenous population.

Namchoom emphasized the importance of creative problem-solving, using the Moran community as an example, and highlighted the role of inclusive approaches in achieving sustainable regional development.

He also stressed the potential of technology-based solutions, such as Aadhaar-linked identification systems, to assist in employment verification, proof of residence, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Encouraging the JAC to uphold peace and patience, the MLA reiterated that continuous dialogue with all stakeholders is the key to resolving the issues.

Earlier, the JAC delegation met with Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Miao, Changlang district, where they presented their concerns and requested government intervention for an equitable solution to the challenges faced by the communities.

The JAC expressed gratitude for Namchoom’s understanding and empathetic approach, appreciating his commitment to addressing the concerns of all communities fairly.

The delegation reaffirmed its commitment to peace, dialogue, and cooperation in the pursuit of a just and lasting solution that fosters unity and development in Arunachal Pradesh.