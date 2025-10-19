Guwahati: The Joint Action Committee (JAC), representing major Chakma and Hajong organizations in Arunachal Pradesh, has opposed the recent call circulating on social media for a debate on the relocation of the Chakma and Hajong communities.

In a statement issued from Diyun in Arunachal’s Changlang district, the JAC clarified that the question of relocation “is not up for discussion.”

The committee emphasized that it was formed specifically to address concerns related to the potential displacement of the Chakma and Hajong people and stated that their position on this matter is clear and final.

“Relocation is not acceptable and will not be accepted. The matter is closed,” the JAC said, describing the social media invitation for debate as “unnecessary, misleading, and a waste of time and energy.”

The committee also pointed out that the proposal for such a debate was made without consulting the JAC or its constituent organizations.

“This appears to be an attempt to sensationalize a deeply emotive issue rather than seek constructive solutions,” the statement read.

The JAC has urged members of the Chakma and Hajong communities to remain cautious and not be influenced by “false propaganda or divisive narratives.”

Earlier, the JAC met with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, and 14 Doimukh Constituency MLA Nabam Vivek to discuss the matter and seek their guidance on addressing ongoing concerns.

During these meetings, the JAC presented the collective sentiments and concerns of the Chakma and Hajong people, reaffirming that the issue of relocation remains non-negotiable.

Reiterating its long-standing position, the JAC stated that the Chakma and Hajong people will “neither move nor be moved” from Arunachal Pradesh, where their forefathers settled more than six decades ago. “Our communities have lived, worked, and contributed to the progress of this land. We will continue to do so with dignity,” the statement added.

The JAC’s stance was further affirmed during the “Referendum Rally” held on September 26, 2025, where thousands of people endorsed the historic resolution, “Murileyo Idu, Baajileyo Idu” — We live and die here.

While continuing to reject the notion of relocation, the committee stressed the importance of peace and coexistence.

“We urge all concerned to focus on constructive engagement, building understanding with neighboring communities, strengthening dialogue with government authorities, and ensuring harmony under the sovereign Republic of India,” the JAC concluded.