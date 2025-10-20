Pasighat: Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang on Saturday inaugurated a de-Addiction-cum-Rehabilitation centre at Gobo area, 3 km from Tode village Char-ali, near Rani village, Pasighat, East Siang District and the centre is under the aegis of ‘the sober society’ an NGO striving for a drug free environment, headed by chairman Shri Mingat Mibang who himself has come out from drug addictions.

Amidst the question and doubts on private Drug De-Addiction-cum-Rehab Centre in Pasighat due to past bad reputation of such centres due to custodial death of a youth in such private rehab centre, Tapi Darang advised the new de-addiction cum rehab centre to be responsible and be a home of change for youths who have got stranded into drug menace.

However, Darang showed satisfaction over the infrastructures and other facilities of the new centre and assured of his full support and cooperation in running the centre.

The facilities have a capacity of holding 45 inmates which provides doctor facility which includes detoxification along with 90 days rehabilitation programme, sports activities like gym, table tennis, carom etc.

The Sober Society De-addiction cum Rehabilitation Centre shall be recognized as a philanthropic, non-profit, non-political and voluntary organization.

The Sober Society De-addiction cum rehabilitation Centre has been established with the vision of providing holistic and evidence-based treatment to individuals struggling with Drugs and Alcohol Addiction.

The de-addiction-cum-rehab centre focuses on long-term recovery and reintegration into society, combining therapeutic techniques with a supportive residential environment to ensure comprehensive care.

The Centre aims to provide essential care, treatment, and reintegration services for individuals recovering from substance abuse/mental health and trauma, informed Shri Mingat Mibang, Chairman of the centre.

The Sober Society De-addiction cum Rehabilitation Centre offers comfortable accommodation, consisting of one administrative office, one waiting hall, two dormitories for accommodation of 45 clients with bathroom and toilet attached, 3 staff/ security rooms, one mess hall with a capacity of 60 sittings, one therapeutic hall, and one detoxification room with bathroom and toilet attached.

The Centre is fully under CCTV surveillance, with a total of 15 cameras installed. The Centre is situated in a serene environment with beautiful, calming views that contribute to the healing process. This peaceful setting plays a crucial role in reinforcing mental well-being, added Mibang who says with an objective of a drug-free state where there is no more need of any de-addiction and rehab centre in future.