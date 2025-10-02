Parsioghtat: The commuters and public of Pasighat who uses the bridges on Kemi river/7 Mile Bridge in between Rani Village and Pasighat and popular Raneghat Bridge over Siang River, have appealed the concerned authorities of Highway department and NHIDCL to come up with timely renovation which have developed several potholes on the bridges.

The Kemi/7 Mile Bridge has developed wide potholes on the bridge where even the iron rods used in the bridge carpeting can also be seen. As per the public using the bridge on a daily basis have said that the concerned authorities have not attended to the damaged portion of the bridge despite the passing away of several months which is not only causing difficulty in smooth driving, but also destroys the tyres of the cars and bikes. A resident of Rani Village has said that the potholes have been developed long ago on the bridge, but the concerned authorities have never paid any attention to it.

“Not only have the bridges, even the certain portions of road stressing from Ruksin to Pasighat developed several potholes in many locations along the NH-515 which need timely renovation. We appeal to the district administration, state government and the concerned department to carry out the renovation as soon as possible”, added another citizen from Rani who didn’t want his name to be quoted.

Meanwhile, several potholes have also been found developed upon the stretches of bridge road on the Pasighat Bridge, popularly called Raneghat Bridge over Mighty Siang river.

The Raneghat bridge, being the lifeline of Pasighat and central Arunachal Pradesh region needed to be maintained properly in order to take the daily loads and movements of vehicles from central and eastern Arunachal Pradesh. At certain locations, even iron rods, the connecting/joining bridge spans have been seen loose and missing. So, the concerned department needs to pay timely and routine attention to the health of the lifeline bridge.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Pasighat Highway Division, PWD, Executive Engineer, Er. Okep Dai said that the National Highway-515 stressing from Ruksin to Oyan has been handed over to the National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) during March 2025 last. Similarly, the same NH-515 from Oyan to Pasighat (Raneghat Bridge) has also been handed over to the NHIDCL for construction of a Bypass road during July 2025 last. Dai said that the renovation and maintenance of the said stretches of road from Ruksin to Pasighat/Raneghat is of the NHIDCL now and in this context, a meeting of the concerned department is going to be held on 6th October next after which the much needed renovation/repairing of the roads and bridges from Ruksin to Pasighat is likely to be done.

On the other hand, Pasighat Highway Division, PWD, EE, Dai has assured to renovate the potholes over Siang/Raneghat/Pasighat Bridge soon considering the urgent need of maintenance, as the bridge is the only lifeline connecting eastern and western parts of Arunachal Pradesh from within the territory of Arunachal Pradesh (excluding the roads from Assam).