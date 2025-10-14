Guwahati, Oct 14: In a remarkable boost to Arunachal Pradesh’s reputation as the Orchid State of India, a team from the State Forest Department has discovered three rare and scientifically significant orchid species in Tawang district, adding to the region’s already spectacular floral diversity.

The newly recorded orchids Agrostophyllum flavidum, Neottia listeroides, and Hemipilia calcicola were identified during botanical explorations led by scientists from the Orchid Research Centre (ORC), Tipi.

The rediscovery of Agrostophyllum flavidum, an endangered epiphytic orchid endemic to India, is particularly notable. The species was first described in 1990 from Meghalaya’s Khasi Hills and had not been recorded since — until now. After a gap of 34 years, it has been found again in Mukto Circle, Tawang, marking its first known occurrence outside Meghalaya.

The second species, Neottia listeroides, is a leafless terrestrial orchid that cannot perform photosynthesis, instead relying on symbiotic fungi for nutrition. Previously known from the western and central Himalayas, it was discovered in dense conifer forests near Taktsang, Tawang, confirming its first record for Arunachal Pradesh.

The third species, Hemipilia calcicola, was found in Lunger near the Indo-China border at an altitude of 14,960 feet (4,560 metres) during a survey under the National Mission for a Green India. A delicate terrestrial orchid that thrives in alpine meadows, it was previously known only from Sikkim and Uttarakhand, making this the first record for Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr Jambey Tsering, Scientist-in-Charge of the Orchid Research Centre, Tipi, said the findings reaffirm Arunachal’s extraordinary orchid wealth. “Our state harbours more than 60% of India’s orchid species, making it one of the richest orchid regions in the world. These discoveries underscore the immense ecological value of the high-altitude Himalayas and the urgent need to document and conserve them,” he said.

According to researchers, the rediscovered and newly recorded species highlight both the fragile nature of mountain ecosystems and the importance of continued botanical surveys in underexplored areas like Tawang.

“These orchids are not just rare plants — they are indicators of the region’s ecological health,” Dr Tsering added. Their survival depends on how well we protect their habitats from deforestation, grazing, and unregulated tourism.