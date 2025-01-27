Arunachal: Four people were tragically killed and two others, including a 9-year-old, sustained critical injuries after car skidded of and fell into gorge on Sunday.

The incident around 5 pm at 23 Mile near Roing, when a Scorpio, carrying six passengers, veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang district .

According to police, the victims were members of two families from Numaligarh, Assam’s Golaghat district, traveling to Mayodia when mishap took place.

It is believe the vehicle skidded due to inclement weather and poor visibility.

The driver, Manoj Chetry, was killed, with his body recovered from the mangled car.

The bodies of Ranjit Chetry, Meena Chetry, and Suraj Chetry are yet to be retrieved from the severely damaged vehicle.

Two survivors, Harimaya Chetri and a minor, Rashmi Chetri, were rescued and have been transported to Dibrugarh for advanced medical treatment