Pasighat: A free health camp was conducted at Ralling village under Mebo Sub-division on October 26, Sunday, by Siang Trust, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that works for the welfare of rural communities and aims to bridge the gap in healthcare access for people in remote areas of the state.

Surgical Specialist Dr. Bomni Tayeng, Eye Specialist Dr. Ponung Perme, Dental Surgeons Dr. Mini Ering and Dr. Miti Burang, Retired Additional Directors Dr. Saibal Bhattacharjee and Dr. Runi Tasung, medical staff, President of Siang Trust Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao VM (Retd), supporting staff, and representatives of Siang Trust participated in the health camp.

Village Gaon Burahs, village secretaries, and elders of Ralling and nearby villages also assisted in organizing the camp, during which a total of 55 patients, including senior citizens, were examined.

Director of Industries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Gyabo Pertin, who hails from Kiyit village under Mebo Sub-division, praised the Siang Trust’s services, calling them commendable.

“Siang Trust has performed a noble job. We are proud of your yeoman service. Hope to see similar efforts in other remote villages for the benefit of underprivileged and low-income families. May God bless Siang Trust for its wonderful work,” Pertin shared in his WhatsApp post on the ‘Ngoluk Mebo’ group.

Free blood pressure tests, sugar tests, Glycated Hb tests, ECG, lipid profile tests, and free medicines were provided during the camp.

Similar free health camps are planned for residents of other remote villages in the area, informed the President of Siang Trust, Mohonto Panging Pao.

The trust focuses on organizing free health camps in remote villages to provide essential healthcare services. Its work aims to improve healthcare access in underserved areas of the state.

The trust has previously conducted free health camps in remote villages such as Jeru and Damroh in Upper Siang district, Jomo village in Siang district, Bizari village under Lower Dibang Valley district, and others.