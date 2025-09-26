Dibrugarh: The Diyun community in Arunachal Pradesh held a referendum on Friday to seek a final resolution to the long-standing Chakma-Hajong issue.

The initiative, led by the Joint Action Committee (JAC)—an umbrella body of eight community-based and student organizations from the Chakma and Hajong communities—saw thousands of participants voicing their demand for justice, peace, and dignity.

JAC Chairman Mahendra Chakma described the referendum as a “united call for a permanent, peaceful, and time-bound resolution” of the issue that has affected generations of the community.

He emphasized that the process aimed to mobilize the community, affirm their commitment to dialogue, and seek a solution through reconciliation with neighboring communities.

The referendum drew support from a wide range of political and community leaders. Among those present were MLA Nikh Kamin, former MLAs Samlung Mossang and K.G. Singpho, Chief of the Singpho community, and other tribal representatives. Kamin reaffirmed his commitment to the cause, highlighting the solidarity shown by local indigenous people toward the Chakma-Hajong community.

Singpho Chief K.G. Singpho recalled that the land settlement was granted to the Chakmas in perpetuity, reflecting cultural and religious affinities and a spirit of mutual respect.

Former MLA Mossang described the referendum as a historic step, noting it marked the first time the Chakma and Hajong communities stood united under the JAC banner.

Other leaders, including Mulin Agan of the Nocte community and veteran public figure T.N.N. Innao Singpho, underscored the broader implications of resolving the issue for peace and harmony among neighboring tribes.

Addressing the gathering, JAC Chairman Mahendra Chakma expressed gratitude to the Government of India and the Arunachal Pradesh state government for granting refuge and rehabilitation to the Chakma and Hajong communities during 1964–69, following displacement caused by the Kaptai Dam in erstwhile East Pakistan.

He emphasized that despite historical challenges, including denial of basic rights and politicization of their status, the community sought resolution through dialogue, cooperation, and respect for constitutional principles.

Chakma concluded, “Our aspirations are simple: to live with dignity, equality, and security as rightful citizens of India and respected residents of Arunachal Pradesh.”