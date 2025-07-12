Guwahati: A male Hoolock gibbon (Hoolock hoolock) has been recorded at an altitude of 2,267 metres in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve, the highest elevation at which the species has been documented within the reserve, officials said in a statement.

The sighting was made using camera traps deployed during routine wildlife monitoring activities.

While the species is known to occur up to elevations of 2,700 metres, this is the highest confirmed record within Namdapha, according to the park’s Field Director and Chief Conservator of Forests, Arup Kumar Deka.

Deka noted that the observation points to the ecological importance of mid- and high-altitude forest ecosystems for the long-term survival of the species.

“As climate patterns change and lowland habitats become more fragmented, mid-altitude forests may serve as important refuges for species such as the Hoolock gibbon,” he said.

India’s only ape species, the Hoolock gibbon is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. It is endemic to Northeast India and parts of Southeast Asia. The species relies on undisturbed forest canopies for movement and access to food.

Range Forest Officer Biri Karba said the record further highlights the ecological value of the upper elevations of the reserve and the need for focused conservation measures in montane habitats.

The Namdapha field team and research unit were credited for the documentation. The park is one of India’s most ecologically diverse protected areas, spanning a wide altitudinal range from tropical lowland forests to alpine ecosystems.